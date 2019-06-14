But sometimes, the standard playlist just won’t do for the VIPs, especially in a boutique steak house that wants to foster bespoke service for its regulars. Enter the Alpen Rose catalog. The bar will customize drinks for patrons and note their favorites on a numbered entry in the index card library behind its bar. My wife, the tiki drink lover, now has a rummy concoction with crushed ice, charred lime and orgeat syrup filed under No. 18. My lawyer friend Dave, meanwhile, wanted something punchier and more brooding than the Sidecar-ish No. 24 of his first round. “Would you say something … more aggressive?" asked our smart server, Christina Celleri, intuitively coaching my friend toward a choice with vocabulary to which a trial lawyer would relate: “Yes!!”