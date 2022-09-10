A 32-year-old ambulance-service employee was fatally injured Saturday morning in Germantown when she was accidentally crushed between two vehicles operated by the company for which she worked, police said.

Police said the incident occurred about 10:10 a.m. while two private-company ambulances were responding to a call in the 200 block of West Chelten Avenue.

The victim was identified as Nisha Jaia Renee Dash, of the 5800 block of North 58th Street.

Police gave the following account:

An ambulance arrived at the location to transport a patient, and a second ambulance arrived to assist, parking behind it.

The driver of the first vehicle still was behind the wheel as his coworkers were getting ready to load a patient. He left the vehicle, with the motor still running, then realized it was rolling backward, and hopped back in.

He attempted to stop it, “but depressed the accelerator,” police said, “quickly crushing” the victim.

Both ambulances remained at the scene.

Dash was taken to Einstein Medical Center and pronounced dead at 11:05 a.m.

The accident is under investigation, police said.