Philly’s 250th celebration will feature the biggest parade anywhere, six days of fireworks, and Floridian Segway riders

Philly will have the largest Semiquincentennial parade in the country to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence this summer, along with six nights of fireworks to keep things lit well into the evening.

Sure, Philadelphians find a reason to set off fireworks every night (what are you celebrating at 9:37 p.m. on a Thursday in February?!?), but the big difference is these will be professional.

There is new information about first-time and returning events for the 2026 Wawa Welcome America Festival, Philly’s annual 16-day Independence celebration, but details about other events — like who’s going to headline the July 4 concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway — still remain under wraps.

New this year will be the Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade on July 3, which will feature people, performers, and personalities representing the country’s 50 states, its territories, and the District of Columbia.

Among them will be all Miss America state titleholders, several fife and drum corps groups, historical reenactors, dancers, 50 marching bands, unicycle riders, stilt walkers, a jump rope team from Maryland, a steel drum band from Michigan, a circus troupe from Illinois, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, and the Philly Drag Mafia.

The Louisiana LunaChicks, a group whose members will dress like Mrs. Roper from Three’s Company, will also be performing in “patriotic caftans,” according to a news release. The LunaChicks may want to stay clear of the Segway Riders Club of The Villages, Florida, which is exactly what you think it is and will also be rolling in the parade.

Not to be outdone, three different Star Wars cosplay groups — Garrison Carida, Kyber Base, and the Mav Oya’la Clan — are teaming up to represent the lighter side of Pennsylvania (and the dark side of the force).

The parade will also feature international bands, from Ghana to Ireland; more than a dozen floats, including those celebrating Indigenous people and women’s right to vote; and a 20-by-40 foot Declaration of Independence.

Wawa Welcome America’s six nights of fireworks begin June 20 at a new event that has not yet been announced, according to a news release.

Fireworks will also take place on June 25 at the Celebration of Black Music Month at the Dell Music Center, June 26 at the Kidchella Music Festival at Smith Memorial Playground, June 27 at a concert on the waterfront, and July 4 “following the star-studded concert” on the parkway, absolutely no details of which were included in the release.

Returning events include:

June 19 — Juneteenth Block Party at the African American Museum June 24 — Five Points Night Market at Cottman and Rising Sun Avenues in Northeast Philly June 27 — Concillio’s Annual Hispanic Fiesta at LOVE Park June 28 — Gospel on Independence at Independence National Historical Park July 1 — Wawa Hoagie Day on Independence Mall July 2 — Red, White, & Blue To-Do parade, block party, and folk festival at various sites across the Historic District July 2 — Salute to Service: The United States Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus at Independence park. July 3 — Pops on Independence at Independence park July 4 — Celebration of Freedom Ceremony outside of Independence Hall

For more details about the events and Wawa Welcome America, visit july4thphilly.com/events.