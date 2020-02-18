A Hollywood sex therapist who’s a native of Lansdale and the ex-fiancée of comedian Drew Carey was killed over the weekend in Hollywood, and police there have arrested an ex-boyfriend in connection with the slaying.
Amie Harwick, 38, who graduated from North Penn high school in 1999, died early Saturday morning after police responded to her home in the Hollywood Hills to find Harwick “gravely injured” on the ground under a third-story balcony. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, she was transported to a local hospital and died of her injuries, which were “consistent with a fall.”
Investigators — who arrived and outside encountered Harwick’s roommate, who told them she was being assaulted inside — found evidence of forced entry and a struggle in the home. They also learned she had filed a restraining order against an ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, 41, of Playa Del Rey.
According to police, the restraining order had expired and Harwick ran into Pursehouse about two weeks before she was killed and had expressed fear to those close to her.
Pursehouse was arrested later Saturday and faces murder charges. He’s being held on $2 million bail.
Harwick was a noted family and sex therapist in the Los Angeles area. She authored numerous articles and in 2014 published a book titled The New Sex Bible for Women.
According to Deadline Hollywood, Harwick and Carey, the host of the Price is Right, got engaged in 2017 and broke it off about a year later. Tapings of the Price is Right have been postponed following Harwick’s death. Carey released a statement to the Los Angeles Times saying he’s “overcome with grief.”
“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime,” he said in the statement. “She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist.”
According to her website, Harwick attended college in California, earning degrees from California Polytechnic University, Pepperdine University and the Institute for Advanced Study of Human Sexuality.