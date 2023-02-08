Delco officials accidentally released an inmate from the county jail

Investigators in Delaware County were searching Wednesday for an inmate who was accidentally released from the George W. Hill Correctional Facility.

Amin Hall, 21, was mistakenly permitted to leave the county jail in Thornton on Tuesday afternoon, according to sources familiar with the incident. An arrest warrant has been issued for Hall, of the Ogontz neighborhood of Philadelphia, on escape charges, authorities said.

The error appeared to have been made while another man who had been incarcerated there was scheduled to be released, according to the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak with the media.

A spokesperson for the county confirmed the release, and said the incident is being investigated by detectives from the District Attorney’s Office.

County Councilman Kevin Madden, who chairs the Jail Oversight Board, declined to comment Wednesday.

Hall was awaiting trial on gun and drug charges after an October arrest, court records show. While at George W. Hill, Hall was caught carrying an improvised weapon, and in January he was charged with possession of an instrument of a crime.

Delaware County took over control of George W. Hill last April after decades of the facility being privately operated. In recent months, county officials have touted a significant reduction in the population of the jail, from a high of nearly 1,900 to its current capacity of 1,290.