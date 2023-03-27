A Drexel Hill man killed his brother over a basketball game, police said

A Drexel Hill man has been charged with murder after police said he shot his older brother during an argument over a basketball game.

Amir Byrd, 18, was taken into custody Saturday inside his home on Cedar Lane, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest. There was no indication he had hired an attorney.

Officers from Upper Darby were dispatched to Byrd’s home for reports of a shooting, the affidavit said. There, they found Anthony Byrd, 22, dead in the home’s kitchen from multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the head.

Byrd’s mother told detectives that her two sons had been arguing earlier that day after a basketball game they had played at the YMCA in Havertown. Anthony’s team lost the game, and he had been taunting his younger brother about that, his mother said.

During the argument, Amir Byrd went to a bedroom on the second floor and retrieved a gun, the affidavit said. As the brothers continued to argue, the document said, Byrd shot his brother at least nine times.

Detectives investigating the shooting discovered a Glock .40 caliber handgun inside a bedroom in the home, as well as nine spent shell casings in the living room, according to the affidavit.

In an interview with police, authorities said, Byrd admitted to shooting his brother.

He remained in custody, denied bail, due to the nature of the charges.