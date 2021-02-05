When my mom woke up from being on life support, she found out what was going on and she sent me all the money she had. It wasn’t much but it was all that she had, but I wanted to go back home to Orlando. As much as it hurt to leave, I didn’t look at it like it was a failed dream. I looked at it as an opportunity to go home and regroup. I didn’t even have a map, I just knew where the highway was and I knew to head east. I drove 47 hours from LA to Florida.