The hearing Tuesday began with Phillips offering a plea deal that would have dropped the vast majority of charges against Bostian, including the most serious — the counts of involuntary manslaughter. If he pleaded guilty to nine counts of recklessly endangering other persons, Phillips said, the state would not ask for jail time or an acceptance of guilt. Bostian rejected the offer, even though he said he calculated that if convicted on all counts, his maximum possible sentence wouldn’t end for half a millennia.