SEPTA has given Amtrak a dollar a year for the past 32 years to use land along the East Coast’s busiest railroad tracks, which also double as routes for three of SEPTA’s Regional Rail trains.
Now Amtrak wants to raise the rent, from $1 to $1.5 million, and is suing to get the money.
The dispute with Amtrak began as a lease renegotiation, but escalated, hinging on questions about what control Amtrak can exert along railroad lines used by 11,000 SEPTA customers a day, and whether it can boot SEPTA off the land, which includes 46 stations. SEPTA is arguing Amtrak can’t, and says the rail carrier’s position violates federal law.
The case, first covered in the trade magazine Railway Age, was filed in February in federal court in the District of Columbia, and this month SEPTA filed the latest motion, asking the U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden to dismiss it. No date has been set yet for the judge’s decision.
Here are the important questions about the legal battle:
Why is SEPTA paying rent to Amtrak? The roots of these agreements go back to the 1970s, when the federal government was trying to find a way to keep passenger rail alive. Through a long, winding route, Amtrak ended up owning much of the track that today makes up the Northeast Corridor, the busiest rail route in the country, and the land abutting it.
In 1987, SEPTA entered into a 30-year lease for that land where its stations and parking lots stand. Its yearly lease, $1, sounds like a good deal, but SEPTA also pays a $50 million annual operating fee to Amtrak and covers maintenance of the sites and any upgrades. The transit agency estimated it has spent $4 million in three years keeping up properties on the land, according to a document filed with the U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB), and $228 million in capital improvements over the past 15 years. Amtrak uses six of the stations along those routes, but doesn’t financially contribute to their maintenance.
The leasing issue doesn’t apply to New Jersey Transit, which also runs trains on the Northeast Corridor. That agency has a different agreement with Amtrak that does not require payments to Amtrak for land it uses along that route, a spokesperson from NJ Transit said.
What does Amtrak say? Amtrak’s claim on the easements along the Northeast Corridor dates to 1982, when it acquired the land from Conrail. Since 2015, the transit agencies have been in negotiations for a new lease. Amtrak seeks to charge SEPTA full market rate, according to the lawsuit. That’s $1.5 million a year, and an annual 2 percent increase, according to the document SEPTA filed with the STB. SEPTA estimated it would pay Amtrak $60 million over the life of a new 30-year lease. If an agreement can’t be reached, Amtrak states in the complaint, it could evict SEPTA to develop or sell the easements.
The agreement between SEPTA and Amtrak allows the national carrier to “terminate immediately all access and services provided to SEPTA,” if the Philadelphia transit agency doesn’t make its payments to Amtrak, Amtrak argues.
Amtrak wouldn’t comment on the suit, and declined to answer any questions about whether similar leasing agreements were under negotiation elsewhere along the Northeast Corridor.
What does SEPTA say? Amtrak doesn’t have the right to develop or sell the easements, SEPTA says. It cites two federal laws and a federal railroad operation plan, all from 1973 to 1981, that guarantee SEPTA’s rights to operate passenger service on the Northeast Corridor. If Amtrak followed through on selling or developing the land along the tracks, that would hinder SEPTA’s ability to run a railroad, the agency argues.
“Ejecting SEPTA from the stations, limiting SEPTA’s use of the stations, reducing or eliminating commuter parking at the stations, or requiring SEPTA to pay rent in excess of the cost SEPTA incurs to operate the stations would violate the governing law,” SEPTA wrote in the document submitted to the STB.
Why does this matter? Both Amtrak and SEPTA move enormous numbers of people, but always lurking for both agencies is the threat of unstable funding. SEPTA has a $1.5 billion operating budget, and paying $1.5 million more to use the land along the tracks isn’t going to break the bank, but the agency is concerned about that 2 percent annual increase, and the precedent of establishing Amtrak’s uncontested control of the land. SEPTA is receiving less fare revenue due to shrinking bus ridership, and is looking ahead to 2022, when Pennsylvania must come up with a new way to fund transportation statewide.
Amtrak wouldn’t comment on why it is pursuing the case, but it, too, is consistently underfunded. The agency earns about $3.4 billion in revenue, but still relies on federal support. Amtrak requested $1.8 billion for the coming fiscal year.
Jim Mathews, president and CEO of the Washington D.C.-based Rail Passenger Association, said there are signs Amtrak is under pressure to come up with revenue to make it less dependent on government support.
“They’re struggling to run a railroad, literally,” said Mathews, who professed no knowledge of the suit. “What I do see is an Amtrak that is under pressure from the trump administration or the DOT to break even or make a profit.”
A 2018 five-year plan from Amtrak addressed the agency’s real estate assets, including rights-of-way, and recommended it seek ways to capture, “untapped value."
What now? Amtrak’s complaint states the agency wants to keep leasing the land to SEPTA, is asking a judge to make it clear that the track easement belongs to Amtrak and SEPTA is not free to use it without reaching a leasing agreement. The STB has ordered that any changes to how the easements are used wait until the federal suit is resolved, or the two agencies come to a settlement. SEPTA requested on July oral arguments on its motion to dismiss the case, but no court date has been scheduled.