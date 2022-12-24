Amtrak on Friday night was experiencing delays and holding trains along the Northeast Corridor because of powerline outages between Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

”Mechanical crews are working on getting trains safely through the affected area. We appreciate your patience during this delay,” Amtrak reported shortly after 8 p.m.

Just before that, Amtrak reported that an Acela train was being held in Wilmington because of the power issue.

Amtrak said earlier that downed trees were causing problems.

An arctic blast sweeping across the country has caused major transportation problems.

Adding to the travel woes, a Spirit Airlines flight heading to Cancun, Mexico, was struck by lightning soon after taking off from Philadelphia International Airport late Friday morning, CBS3 reported.

The plane turned around and made an emergency landing. No injuries were reported.