Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s narrow lead over Democrat Amy Kennedy will be put to the test Friday when Atlantic County says it will scan 18,473 ballots received on and since Election Day.
Two days after the election, Van Drew still had a 10,000 vote lead according to the latest results from the Associated Press, which had him at 146,196 votes and Kennedy with 136,022 vote with 72 percent of precincts reporting. Van Drew gave a victory speech in Sea Isle City Tuesday night, but the race is still considered too close to call, and Kennedy has not conceded.
Cumberland County also still had at least 12,000 uncounted ballots, according to figures on the county’s Board of Elections website. The latest returns released by the county showed Kennedy with 14,888 votes and Van Drew with 10,020 votes.
The 2nd District includes all of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Salem counties and parts of Gloucester, Burlington, Ocean and Camden counties.
Van Drew, a freshman Congressman, infuriated Democrats when he refused to vote for the impeachment of President Trump, then switched parties and pledged “undying support” to Trump in the Oval Office.
Trump later held a rally in Wildwood, in Van Drew’s home Cape May County.
In Kennedy, Democrats thought they had the ideal candidate to exact revenge on Van Drew: a local Atlantic County native who had married into the storied Kennedy political dynasty, the former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy. The Kennedys live in Brigantine.
But even as a Republican, the always-conservative Van Drew managed to renew ties in Atlantic City he’d built up as a Democrat and get the support of area Republicans, in a district that voted for Trump in 2016. He also enlisted the services of Craig Callaway, a controversial Atlantic City Democratic operative and vote-by-mail organizer who had supported Kennedy in the primary.
Callaway’s organization was paid $110,000 by Van Drew.
Lynn Caterson, chair of the Atlantic County Board of Elections, said Thursday that members of the New Jersey National Guard were busy processing the ballots, zipping and stripping, in preparation for the scanning company’s employees to be brought in Friday.
An additional 9,383 provisional ballots were cast on Election Day at polling places, she said. But those ballots need to be investigated one by one, and cannot be counted before next Tuesday, to ensure that the voter has not also voted by mail.
"When you’re talking about another 27,000 ballots, almost every race in Atlantic County could be affected,” she said.
Atlantic County reported about 116,000 votes on Election Night, with Kennedy amassing only a 4,700 vote lead in the Democrat rich county, which was less of a margin that Democrats were counting on. Turnout in the county may end up exceeding 70 percent, Caterson said.