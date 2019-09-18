Yang, 44, is a political newcomer who has risen to the middle of the pack and — to the surprise of many — stayed there. In most national polls he is tied for sixth with Beto O’Rourke. While governors and senators have dropped out of the crowded race, unable to meet polling or fund-raising thresholds for debate airtime, Yang has hit each benchmark, fueled in part by his huge network of online supporters. And while he’s no front-runner, he’s one of the few candidates who has steadily increased in the polls.