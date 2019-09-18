Andrew Yang bounded up the Art Museum steps, arms stretched overhead, as several hundred supporters waved “MATH” signs gleefully in the air.
Over the course of an hour the crowd would chant “Math! Math! Math!” whenever Yang mentioned data and roar at his promise that the State of the Union in his presidency would include a PowerPoint presentation with better metrics on how Americans are actually doing.
“This is the nerdiest campaign in presidential history,” Yang said to laughter and applause as curious runners navigated around the crowd.
Yang, 44, is a political newcomer who has risen to the middle of the pack and — to the surprise of many — stayed there. In most national polls he is tied for sixth with Beto O’Rourke. While governors and senators have dropped out of the crowded race, unable to meet polling or fund-raising thresholds for debate airtime, Yang has hit each benchmark, fueled in part by his huge network of online supporters. And while he’s no front-runner, he’s one of the few candidates who has steadily increased in the polls.
His campaign style is a conversational economics lesson interlaced with humor. His candidacy is built on the theory that the millions of jobs lost to automation (think kiosks in drug stores and airports) led to the sense of frustration and instability among Americans directly linked to President Donald Trump’s election.
He paints a gloomy picture of what automation will do to the job market moving forward and offers a solution: a freedom dividend for every American over the age of 18.
“The first time you heard of me you probably heard, ‘Hey, there’s an Asian man running for president who wants to give everyone $1,000 a month.’ Remember that, Philadelphia?” he said. “And the first time you heard it you thought it was a gimmick. You thought it was a joke.”
The idea of a dividend, Yang argues, is one Thomas Paine and Martin Luther King Jr. and hundreds of economists have supported. Alaska already gives its citizens between $1,000 and $2,000 a year. He says he’d pay for his signature campaign policy with a tax on tech companies like Amazon.
On the debate stage last week Yang tried to drum up attention for the idea by announcing he’d give 10 families $1,000 a month from his campaign for a full year.
Some of the candidates onstage scoffed at the announcement. Election law experts have questioned whether the move would be legal (Yang’s campaign has said lawyers have assured them it is). But since the Sept. 12 debate, his campaign has raised $1 million in less than a week. More than 450,000 people have signed up to enter the contest — which means hundreds of thousands of e-mails added to campaign mailing lists. He told reporters after the rally the chosen families, selected at random, would be announced next week.
For Yang supporters the freedom dividend represents the possibility of what you could do if you weren’t living on tight margins.
“Pay off my student loans!” “Open my own business!” “Day care!” people shouted out when Yang asked what they’d do with their check.
The crowd of about 400 was a mostly younger group of faithful who clearly do their homework. When Yang gets going about the need to replace GDP as the measurement of economic success he says U.S. life expectancy has dropped three years in a row for the first time — "Since when?” he asked the crowd.
“1918!” many shouted (correctly) back.
“That’s right, 1918, the year that the Spanish flu, a global pandemic, killed millions,” he said.
“I’ve never seen a candidate who sees the issues and responds to them in a way that is not just these platitudes,” said Nikhil Lakhani, 21, a senior at the University of Pennsylvania and a founding member of the Philly Yang Gang. “He doesn’t just say, ‘Oh here’s an anecdote.’ He says, ‘here’s the data.’”
Yang’s supporters, Lakhani said, are attracted to research in a time when emotions seem to take the place of facts in a polarized political life.
Many in the crowd said Yang is refreshing because he isn’t a politician. He’s unapologetically himself — with a tendency toward self-deprecating humor. Videos of him doing the Cupid Shuffle and crowd surfing at rallies have gone viral. He says he’s the opposite of Donald Trump: “An Asian guy who’s good at math.” (Those MATH hats stand for Make America Think Harder.)
Some of his humor about being Asian hasn’t always landed. In the last debate, while discussing health care, he said he’s Asian so he “knows a lot of doctors," sparking some criticism that he propagates stereotypes.
Yang said this weekend on CNN, “I think Americans are very smart and that they can actually see right through that kind of myth and, if anything, by poking fun at it, I’m making Americans reflect a bit more.”
He also came to the defense of a now-fired SNL comic, Shane Gilles, who had made jokes about Asian people, including Yang. Yang said while the remarks crossed the line, Gilles shouldn’t have lost his job. “I believe that our country has become excessively punitive and vindictive about remarks that people find offensive or racist," he said.
Conan Liu, 26, a medical student at Jefferson, said he thinks Yang’s humor is part of his appeal. “I think the majority of people know he’s joking. He’s not trying to stereotype Asians, he’s just playing off typical expectations." Liu said Yang’s humor makes it “easier to get into the math.” As a medical student, he think the $1,000 a month could greatly help offset medical bills for people.
Yang, who was raised in Upstate New York, was CEO of Manhattan GMAT, a test prep company which he sold to Kaplan in 2009. He created Venture for America, a sort of “Teach for America” for tech that placed recent college graduates in start-ups in cities still recovering from the recession.
Now he’s running for president and Pennsylvania is up to six “Yang Gangs.”
“The people that do support him go all in,” said Brittany Anderson, 26, the volunteer regional director for Yang in Pennsylvania. While Yang had a good turnout at the rally, his online following is massive, she said.
“The more we spread awareness of who he is and his unique ideas, I think the game has a high chance of shifting.”