Gentile, 37, of Garnet Valley, discovered a lump while putting on her bra back in May 2017 as she dressed for work. Because she had a 7-month-old son, her obstetrician-gynecologist initially suspected it was a clogged milk duct. Gentile got a referral to a surgeon and had a biopsy. Pregnant with her third son, she underwent a lumpectomy and chemotherapy. After giving birth, she endured 36 rounds of daily radiation. Originally, she was diagnosed with state III breast cancer. Then, last summer, she had back pain and doctors discovered that the cancer had metastasized to her spine, which meant stage IV metastatic breast cancer.