“Grit Lab: Fostering Passion and Perseverance” launched a year ago, offering Penn undergraduates a way to learn about things like the science of stress, growth mindset, and how to line up what you’re doing with your time with what you care about. In the spring semester, the class will also be open to Philadelphia high school students via the university’s Young Scholars program. (There’s no cost for students in the Philadelphia School District; others must pay a fee.)