Superstar actress Angelina Jolie and her kids must be huge Dear Evan Hansen fans, as the Girl, Interrupted star has been following the North American tour of the hit play, hitting up the Philadelphia production with one of her daughters Saturday.

Jolie, 47, and daughter Vivienne, 14, attended a Saturday showing of Dear Evan Hansen and met the entire cast, People reported. After Vivienne loved seeing the play in Los Angeles, Jolie took her daughter to Philadelphia to see it again.

The official Twitter account for Dear Evan Hansen posted photos of Jolie and Vivienne with the cast, along with a message to them.

“Waving back at Angelina and Vivianne this weekend in Philly,” was posted on the play’s Twitter.

With her ex-husband actor Brad Pitt, Jolie co-parents Vivienne, Shiloh, Zahara, and Knox. The former couple also share Pax Thien, 18, and Maddox Chivan, 21.

The hit play, which has its roots in the Philadelphia area, was initially set to come to Philadelphia in spring 2021, but was postponed twice due to COVID-19.

Benj Pasek, who co-authored the play with Justin Paul, is from Ardmore. The musical itself is based on an incident at Friends’ Central School in Wynnewood that happened while Pasek was a student.

» READ MORE: Friends' Central's Benj Pasek tearing up Hollywood, Broadway

Dear Evan Hansen will be playing at the Forrest Theater until Sunday.