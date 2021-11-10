Two teenagers who police say caused a gunfight outside a Sharon Hill high school football game that led to the fatal shooting of 8-year-old Fanta Bility in August have been charged with murder in connection with her death.

Angelo “AJ” Ford, 16, and Hasein Strand, 18, face first-degree murder, aggravated assault and gun charges in the Aug. 27 shooting, according to Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

Witnesses told police Ford and Strand had been arguing in the stands of Academy Park High School’s football stadium during a game between Academy Park and Pennsbury, and that shortly after the game, they engaged in a gunfight as fans were leaving the stadium, according to the affidavit of probable cause for their arrests.

After the shooting, which injured another victim, Sharon Hill Police officers monitoring the crowd nearby opened fire on a vehicle they believed to be involved. In that shooting, the three officers struck Fanta and three other people, police said. Fanta was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stollsteimer said the arrests of the two teens is an “important step in [his] office’s continuing effort to seek justice for Fanta.”

“The killing of Fanta Bility was a tragedy not just for her family, but for the entire Delaware County community. Today’s arrests begin the criminal process for those that initiated the deadly events of August 27th by shooting to kill at a high school football game,” said Stollsteimer. “Still, the pursuit of justice for Fanta demands that my office continue its comprehensive review of the actions of all parties involved in the tragic chain of events.”

Later this month, a grand jury will be impaneled to determine whether the three officers who fired at the crowd will face criminal charges. They have been placed on administrative leave.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.