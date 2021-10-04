William James always looked forward to his haircuts from his son, Anrae.

The Jefferson Hospital nursing assistant and part-time barber, whom many knew as Rae, would head over to his father’s house every two weeks and talk about everything from his kids to sports as he expertly shaped his dad’s new growth.

“That’s some of the best times for me, where we sit down for those couple hours,” James, 69, said.

Anrae James, 43, was identified by his family on Monday as the victim in an early morning shooting at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Center City. Those that knew him described him as a “family man” who worked two jobs to support his three kids.

The suspect, a 55-year-old man, also a Jefferson nursing assistant, fled the scene in a U-Haul van and ended up in a shootout with Philadelphia police officers in Parkside an hour later, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told reporters early Monday. He was arrested and is currently being hospitalized in critical condition after police shot him in the body and neck. Law enforcement sources identified him as Stacey Hayes.

James said his son lived in Elkins Park with his wife and two daughters, ages two and 17, and a son, 11.

“My son’s legacy is his kids,” James said, describing a recent photo of Anrae proudly posing with his son at the start of his second season of football. Anrae was one of five children of James and his wife.

Anrae had been cutting hair in North Philly barbershops for the last two decades, said Jarrod Johnson, a manager at Custom Cutz, where Anrae cut hair three days a week.

At Jefferson, Anrae first worked in environmental services but later got his nursing assistant certification, Johnson said. He worked the overnight shift, from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., sometimes going to work at the hospital after he finished his shift at the barbershop.

Anrae was a Steelers fan and he loved to argue about them in the shop, Johnson said.

“I couldn’t wait to tease him about the Steelers because they lost Sunday,” he said.

James’ son had a way of figuring things out and seeing the world through many eyes, often pushing his father to put himself in the shoes of others.

“Even though he’s a grown man with his own children, that time takes me back to his childhood... It was a beautiful, beautiful thing,” William said. “And I ain’t gon’ have that no more. I’m not going to have that.”

Anrae and his father were close and now William sits angry, but unable to fully process the grief as he strives to hold their family and his son’s family together.

“It’s just not fair,” William said.

This is the second workplace shooting in a week. On Friday, Nassir Day, 25, a security guard for Pathways to Housing PA in Logan, was shot and killed.

Staff writers Chris Palmer, Anna Orso, and Rob Tornoe contributed to this report.