Friends and family of Anthony Allegrini Jr. gather for his funeral as they push for a transparent investigation into his death

As the investigation continues into the death of Anthony Allegrini Jr., who was shot and killed by a state trooper early Sunday on I-95, friends and relatives gathered Thursday to mourn him and demand answers.

Allegrini, 18, of Glen Mills, was killed after two troopers responding to reports of illegal street racing near Penn’s Landing approached the Audi he was driving and he failed to yield and struck them, authorities said. One of the troopers then fired a shot into the car, striking Allegrini, who died at the scene. The troopers suffered minor injuries during the incident, which is under investigation by state police and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

Hundreds of mourners came together to remember Allegrini at a funeral in Garnett Valley on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, friends recalled Allegrini as a car enthusiast, weight lifter, hard-working hockey player and fiercely loyal friend.

“All around was a great person. He was really a great, great person,” said Carmine Esposito, 17, who was on the Interboro High School hockey team with Allegrini, lifted weights with him regularly, and had known him since he was 12 years old. “Never mad. Always in a good mood. Always put others before him.”

From the moment he got his driver’s license several years ago, Allegrini was enamored of cars, said Nick Russo, 17, who described himself as one of Allegrini’s best friends. He said the two bonded over fast cars and admired their “luxury” and “handling.” They even started a car-detailing business together: N and A Detailing, he said.

Allegrini was also a fan of remote control cars and racing video games, Russo said.

Allegrini started going to car meetups less than a year ago, Russo said, admiring the modified cars and their handling. Occasionally, he said, Allegrini told him police would break up the meetups — but without incident, usually flashing their lights to disperse the crowds.

Russo and other friends said they were stunned to learn Allegrini died during an encounter with law enforcement officials. He said he wanted “justice” for his friend, saying he believed Allegrini “was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

A lawyer for the Allegrini family, Enrique Latoison, has called for “a full and transparent” investigation into the events leading up to Allegrini’s death in an episode that capped a series of chaotic street races across the city over the weekend.

On Sunday night, police said they responded to five reports of drag racing or other large-scale meetups involving people and cars. Some of the events turned violent, according to police, with attendees throwing objects at officers, firing guns, and even assaulting a pedestrian.

Latoison said the Allegrini family “does not condone nor agree with street racing, drag racing, things of that nature,” but wanted full accountability for the events of that night. “They want a thorough investigation,” he said. “... not knowing the full facts is gut-wrenching and stressful.”