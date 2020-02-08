A 30-year-old man was sentenced this week to seven to 18 years in prison for punching a woman in her bed while he was naked during a home burglary last year in Bristol Township, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said Friday in a news release.
Anthony Thomas Clayborn of Bristol Township, who was sentenced Monday, admitted he was under the influence of methamphetamine when he climbed through a first-floor window of a home on Venice Avenue around 1 a.m. April 20. The victim awoke to find Clayborn standing naked over her and when she screamed, he punched her and fled. The punch knocked out one of her teeth.
Shortly before that incident, Clayborn was naked on Lloyd Street when he approached a woman and called her “mommy” as he walked toward her, the District Attorney’s Office said. She poked him with an umbrella and he ran away. That same night, Clayborn entered another residence and fled when he was confronted, and he tried to enter a third residence.
In a separate incident, Clayton was on meth when he exposed himself at a Wawa at 5900 Bristol Pike. He pleaded guilty in that case and was sentenced to probation.