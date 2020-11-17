Voci said he followed the driver, got her license plate, and called the police. The driver, Khasandra Franklin, 24, was initially charged with aggravated assault, a felony, but that charge was dropped the next day along with lesser charges of possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, tampering with evidence, and obstruction of justice, according to court records. She is still facing charges of recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving.