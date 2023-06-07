Six women file lawsuits against Rover, Temple University and football coach they say sexually harassed them

A group of women are suing a popular dog-sitting app, as well as Temple University and one of its assistant football coaches, claiming that the coach sexually harassed and used hidden cameras to film them showering and sleeping while they watched his dog overnight — and that university employees were aware of misconduct and did not intervene.

The action comes after at least a dozen young women in April came forward on social media and accused assistant head football coach Antoine Smith, 47, of sexual misconduct and harassment. Philadelphia police opened an investigation into the matter after five women filed criminal complaints. Temple also launched an internal inquiry.

But attorney Amanda Jonas Lorentson of McEldrew Purtell said she and her clients have heard nearly nothing from university officials in the nearly two months since, and they fear the police investigation is stagnant. To move the case forward, she said, they filed six civil complaints — three against Smith and Temple, and three against Smith and Rover, the popular gig-economy app that matches dog-walkers and sitters with dog owners.

Smith, and representatives from Temple and Rover, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

“Our goal always was to be as cooperative with the authorities as possible, and to allow the time for Temple and police to complete an investigation,” Lorentson said. “But in the interest of advocacy of our clients, we felt it was in their best interest to proceed in seeking justice in the civil courts.”

“My clients want justice, and I want justice for them,” she said. “I want this to not happen again to somebody else.”

Philadelphia police said its investigation remains active and ongoing through the Special Victims Unit.

Lorentson filed the lawsuits on behalf of six women, only one of whom was named, between the ages of 22 and 26. Three met Smith through Rover. The others were Temple students who worked in the athletics department with Smith, or who were introduced to him through a mutual friend. All cared for his dog, Legend, and often stayed overnight while Smith was traveling for work.

The complaint, filed in Philadelphia’s Court of Common Pleas Tuesday, alleges that Smith used Rover and his job at Temple to recruit young women, then “groomed and prayed upon” them by “watching their most private moments from high tech cameras.”

The cameras were allegedly embedded in a wall clock, Bluetooth speaker, digital alarm clock, and AC adapter placed throughout his home, including in the bathroom and bedroom, according to the complaint.

In texts, Smith said he would provide a clean house, plus snacks and wine for them during their stay. But he also encouraged them to sleep in his bed and use his shower, according to the complaint, and if they didn’t, Smith would ask why the next day.

“Get dinner, cheesecake, take a long hot shower, and pound a bottle of wine lol,” Smith said to one woman, according to the complaint.

“You can definitely use that shower I got all kinds of stuff in there,” he wrote in another text.

One woman found an alleged camera, hidden in an AC adapter plugged into the bathroom, in April 2022. She unplugged it and took a photograph.

Almost immediately, the complaint said, Smith texted her saying he was coming home early and that she no longer needed to stay overnight. The woman told him that she found a camera in the alarm clock and it made her uncomfortable.

Smith said that what she found was a Bluetooth for his CD player, not a camera.

The woman left and filed a police report and complaint with Rover. Smith was not charged with any crimes.

The complaint also alleges that at least two Temple athletics staffers were aware that young women were dogsitting for Smith, and were concerned that he was leveraging his position to recruit them and promise them career advancements.

Smith was known in the sports department for his “boorish behavior and crude comments about young women,” the complaint said. On his birthday earlier this year, the football staff gave him a cake with the words, “You dirty b—” written on it.

An undergraduate student also filed a Title IX complaint against Smith, the complaint said, sometime before September 2022. The result of that investigation is unclear.

The complaints filed against Rover allege that the company did not adequately respond to multiple complaints filed against Smith’s account. It also pointed to broader issues in company policy, like allowing Rover users to communicate outside of the app and create multiple accounts, which it said enabled Smith’s behavior and has made other women using the app feel unsafe. The complaint alleges Rover is “aware that hidden camera use is rampant” across the platform, but that it hasn’t taken action to address it.

The women said they’ve experienced anxiety, stress, nightmares, and panic in the aftermath, and are seeking punitive damages.

Lorentson said she expects to file at least two more suits in Colorado by the end of the month, on behalf of women who say they were similarly sexually harassed by Smith during his time at Colorado State University, where he coached for two years before joining Temple in January 2022.