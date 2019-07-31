FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2010, file photo, Antonella Barba arrives to the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York. Barba, who once appeared on reality television shows “American Idol” and “Fear Factor” has pleaded guilty to a drug charge in Virginia and could face 10 years in prison. Barba pleaded guilty Tuesday, July 30, 2019 to conspiracy to distribute a synthetic opioid. She will be sentenced in November. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)