The communication challenges that arise after a brain injury have been in the news a lot lately, and they hit close to home for me.

John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, has struggled with auditory processing after his stroke, and his stumbles became national news after his recent debate with Mehmet Oz.

Ever since undergoing neurologic surgery six months ago due to a brain tumor, I sometimes mix up my words, too. Yet, in my head, the ideas and thoughts are clear. This is a form of expressive aphasia, a category of communication disorders that affect speech and writing, most often brought on by a stroke, brain injury or tumor.

A friend recently asked my wife, a nurse, and me, a retired cardiologist, to lead a seminar for University of Pennsylvania medical students who are interested in medical writing. The thought of public speaking caused me anxiety. But we were flattered by the invitation and accepted.

The students were inspiring. At the end of the class, we presented them with a rough draft of this article and asked for their suggestions. Our overwhelming takeaway was the empathy that they expressed for people who struggle with expressive aphasia. It warmed our hearts to see future physicians be so caring and kind.

My aphasia does not happen often. When it does, it is usually related to fatigue and stressful situations. I rehearsed for days. This is something I never needed to do before my illness. If this is how I felt speaking to 10 medical students, I can only imagine how John Fetterman felt at October’s senatorial debate.

Fetterman has demonstrated many of the symptoms of aphasia, though his campaign has said he has not formally been diagnosed with it.

» READ MORE: What are auditory processing issues, and how are they treated?

There are many causes of aphasia. Among them are stroke, head injury, brain infections, tumors and dementia. Fetterman had a stroke. The medical term for this is a cerebral vascular accident (CVA). Fetterman’s physicians have said his stroke was caused by a cardiac condition called atrial fibrillation.

In atrial fibrillation, the heartbeat is irregular and the top two chambers do not beat in sync with the bottom chambers, known as the ventricles. This can cause a tiny blood clot, smaller than the head of a pin, to break off from near the heart and speed its way to the brain. When a clot enters the brain, it blocks the blood supply. The brain does not do well without oxygen and injury occurs. The result can be neurologic dysfunction.

There are successful treatments for atrial fibrillation. The goal is to restore a normal heart rhythm. Medications can help. A procedure called electrical cardioversion can also be performed. Sometimes more complex procedures and interventions such as atrial fibrillation ablation and a permanent pacemaker may be needed.

The results of a stroke can be devastating. The most important thing is to have a quick diagnosis. That is why you shouldn’t skip regular checkups, and if your heart feels as if it is racing or beating unevenly, get checked out. Knowing the signs and symptoms of a stroke can be lifesaving. An easy way to remember the signs and symptoms of stroke are to act “FAST.” The “F” stands for facial drooping. The “A“ stands for arm weakness. The “S” stands for speech difficulty, and the “T” stands for time. It is critical to call 911 quickly.

Strokes are not political. They strike Republicans, Democrats, and every other party. As the public reflects on the debate, our hope is that, like those inspiring medical students, they do so with compassion.

David Becker is a board certified cardiologist who recently retired after 30 years of clinical practice. Sherri Becker is a registered nurse and adjunct professor at Gwynedd Mercy University. Beckersix@comcast.net