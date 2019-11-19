His hard-bitten lyrics and bruising diss tracks have earned gangsta rapper AR-Ab a dedicated following in his native Philadelphia and the respect of hip-hop heavyweights Drake, Birdman, and Swizz Beatz.
Drawn by his tales of street justice and of dominance in the drug world, viewers have flocked to his self-released YouTube music videos by the millions.
But on Tuesday, federal jurors concluded that the tough-talking kingpin persona that AR-Ab cultivated over the last decade was more than just hyperbolic bombast meant to burnish his music industry cred. It was, they decided, a reflection of a real-life criminal career.
The panel found the rapper — whose legal name is Abdul West — and three members of his entourage guilty of turning their record label, Original Block Hustlaz (OBH), into a large-scale North Philly drug trafficking operation implicated in several murders.
Although federal prosecutors did not charge them in connection with those deaths, they made no effort to hide the identity of the person they believe to be responsible.
West, 37, sat stoically next to his lawyer as the jury announced its verdicts on counts including conspiracy and distribution of crack cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine. He now faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 15 years under recidivist provisions in federal drug laws.
Tuesday’s verdict came after a two-week trial that put West’s music under a microscope and raised questions about just how much a genre defined by violent, hypermasculine boasting of street-honed toughness can be taken at its word.
In West’s case, prosecutors argued, his rap lyrics and social media persona were more than just marketing: They amounted to a confession to crimes.
Jurors were shown several of West’s videos as FBI agents pinpointed direct links to crimes he or members of his crew had committed.
Prosecutors interpreted his lyrics in one of them to be an admission that he ordered the murder of Robert Johnson, a drug world rival who died in 2017 after being shot multiple times on the 4000 block of Benner Street in Wissinoming. A member of West’s entourage is serving prison time for the slaying.
“I’ll have da whole city scared,” the song says. “Stand near homie / I call Tez [a nickname for the shooter] and tell him / Bring dat n—’s head to me.”
Investigators discovered the lyrics for that track, written four days after the slaying, in a note in West’s phone while searching one of his stash houses in Penn’s Landing in 2018.
He maintained that it was a coincidence. Prosecutors balked.
“Either he’s the most unlucky musician that ever existed,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Everett R. Witherell told jurors during his closing arguments last week, “or he ordered that hit.”
FBI agents targeted another OBH stash house in Penn’s Landing last year, seizing more than 10 kg of cocaine and methamphetamine. West released a music video in the weeks that followed, bemoaning in lyrics that the feds “took 10 of ‘em,” a reference to his drugs.
“Quarter million loss, got a broke heart,” he rapped. “And they snatched my dog, that’s the worst part. / One rat destroy everything you work for. / I pray to god that he don’t tell them who he work for.”
Throughout the trial, West and his codefendants maintained that OBH was not just a front for their drug-trafficking efforts but a legitimate record label that had drawn interest from fans and music industry insiders alike.
“OBH is a legit entity,” said Luis A. Ortiz, a lawyer for West’s codefendant Jameel Hickson. “This is a monetized operation that has 1.7 million hits on just one of its videos.”
But dozens of witnesses, including several members of the OBH drug ring who pleaded guilty and testified against their former colleagues, described a substantial trafficking network — one that bought cocaine, heroin, and meth from a supplier in California, sold the drugs on the streets of the North Philadelphia, and stored them in high-end Center City apartments they turned into stash houses, many rented under fake names.
Tuesday’s convictions left the future of OBH and its artists in doubt. AR-Ab, by far the most popular rapper at the label he cofounded, now faces decades behind bars.
Its second-most renowned artist, Charles “Dark Lo” Salley, who was not indicted along with the others, appears to have been arrested during the trial for allegedly intimidating witnesses.
Although public court dockets do not indicate whether charges have been filed against him, he is listed as being held in federal custody. His Instagram was updated earlier this month with a statement revealing that he’d been arrested in connection with his contact with witnesses in West’s case.
West’s codefendants at trial all had links to OBH. They include: Jamaal “Khaz” Blanding, Jameel “Meliano” Hickson, and Hans “No Brakes Bras” Gadsen. Others pleaded guilty before trial.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.