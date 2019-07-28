Holy Trinity, at Sixth and Spruce Streets, was founded in 1784 by German-speaking Catholics and built in 1789. It merged with Old Saint Mary’s in 2009. According to the archdiocese, Mass has not been celebrated at Holy Trinity since 2017 because of deteriorating flooring. It would cost as much as $1 million to repair the floor, reroof the structure, and install a new heating and air conditioning system, officials said.