Also Thursday, SEPTA’s board made adjustments to two significant ongoing projects. The arrival of 45 new Regional Rail cars is being delayed for six months to sometime in 2020. The manufacturer, CRRC MA Corp., has fallen behind on production, SEPTA officials said, and the company and agency negotiated a six-month grace period in exchange for some changes to the welding on the cars’ shells and a guarantee that CRRC would shift the manufacture of two test cars from Springfield, Mass., to China, where they can be finished more quickly. SEPTA wants time to put the test cars through trials before the full order of vehicles arrives.