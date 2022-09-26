More than half the roughly 350 workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art went on strike Monday, throwing up picket lines at entrances to the main building on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and at the entrances to the Perelman Building across Kelly Drive and at the Rodin Museum down the Parkway.

Never before has the art museum experienced such a staffwide walkout.

Museum officials said the museum is open and running on its normal schedule (from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) staffed by managers and nonunion employees.

Leaders of the union, AFSCME DC47, Local 397, called for the strike Friday, noting that they have bargained with the museum for their first contract since October of 2020 without success. Museum workers voted in favor of unionization in July of 2020.

“After two years of negotiations, our membership cannot accept further stalling and union-busting,” said Local 397 president Adam Rizzo. There are about 180 art museum employees who are members of the union.

Museum officials said Monday the museum had offered “significant wage increases” at the bargaining session last week.

In a statement outlining its latest bargaining position, the museum said it had offered workers “wage increases totaling 8.5% over the next 10 months and 11% by July 1, 2024″ and a “minimum annual salary for exempt employees that is more than 10% higher than the current lowest annual salary for these employees.”

The museum said that it had also offered employees four weeks of paid parental leave and accelerated eligibility for health benefits for new hourly employees, allowing those employees to receive medical, dental and vision coverage up to 60 days earlier than they can today.

In addition the museum said its latest offer included accelerated vacation accrual for hourly employees, a more flexible remote work schedule, and job security protections that ensure the museum will not use a temporary employee, term employee, subcontractor, or volunteer to lay off or furlough a current union staff member.

“Our members will not accept a contract that does not bring wages and benefits at the museum up to an acceptable standard,” said DC47 President Cathy Scott in a statement Friday. “If [museum] board chair Leslie Anne Miller and COO Bill Petersen believe we will accept less if they drag this process out long enough, they are sorely mistaken. The past two years have only strengthened this workforce’s resolve and solidarity. We are ready for what a strike means; are they?”

In a statement Monday, the museum said it “remains committed to reaching a collective bargaining agreement.” A museum spokesperson said that tentative agreement has already been reached on 25 issues.

Museum workers, expressing frustration over what they characterized as the museum’s lack of seriousness at the bargaining table, called a one-day warning strike on Friday, Sept. 16. The museum remained open but workers were buoyed by the support they received for the action.

The union and museum have another bargaining session this week.