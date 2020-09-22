Oh my God! Each one is like a child of mine and I love them all in the same way. I love to be surrounded by nature, to take walks in the park and capture its essence. If there is anything to highlight, it would be the collection of four in the back wall that I have called Hakuña, a word from our native Maquiritare or Yekuana people of Venezuela’s Caribbean indigenous groups, that means “espacio en el cielo” — space in the sky.