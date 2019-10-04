With asbestos issues unresolved, Philadelphia school officials said Friday that they will indefinitely close the building that houses Benjamin Franklin High and Science Leadership Academy and seek another location for students to resume their classes later next week.
Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said classes will be canceled Monday and Tuesday — schools have a planned day off Wednesday — but promised that by Thursday, the district will have come up with a site to teach the nearly 1,000 students enrolled at the two schools in the city’s Spring Garden section.
Officials also have planned two town halls on Monday to discuss the issues with Ben Franklin and SLA parents. By the time students return, they will have missed nine full days of school due to environmental hazards and construction delays on a project whose price tag is $37 million and rising.
“We’re deeply sorry and apologetic” for missed school time, confusion and poor communication, Hite said at a hastily arranged news conference Friday afternoon.
Hite declined to name the locations under consideration as alternate sites for both Ben Franklin and SLA, but said officials will take into consideration feedback gathered at the town hall meetings.
“I still have excitement for the project,” Hite said. “However, moving forward, there will be no return to the Ben Franklin/SLA campus until construction is at a point where it is safe for children to return.”
Damaged asbestos has been found in the schools’ unoccupied boiler room and in SLA’s first-floor commons, which is both occupied and under construction. Undisturbed asbestos poses no threat, but once asbestos becomes damaged, it is dangerous to human health.
Hite’s apology and the news of more missed school comes amid a groundswell of fear and frustration from parents, teachers and students over significant environmental issues — and the way they have been handled by the Philadelphia School District.
In a letter sent Thursday to Hite and school board members Thursday, one SLA parent requested an emergency hearing “to eliminate what has been for many a total lack of transparency about the current circumstances. Communications regarding the state of the building have not been forthright to date and we need to secure the true facts about its current conditions and your plans to reopen or relocate the students.”
Clariza Murray, another SLA parent, took a tour of the sprawling building at North Broad and Green Streets this spring and thought then the target of construction completion by the first day of school was not possible. Murray took another tour the week school began, when students from both schools ended up missing three days of classes because the building wasn’t ready.
On that tour, she asked about asbestos, Murray said.
“They assured us, ‘The construction company said there’s no asbestos,’” she said in an interview. “They should have told us the truth. Their credibility is gone.”
