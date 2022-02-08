Seven people were injured in a bus crash on the Atlantic City Expressway on Tuesday morning, according to reports.

At around 4 a.m., an NJ Transit bus traveling west on Atlantic City Expressway from Atlantic City to Philadelphia veered off the road in Hammonton, slamming into a tree, 6ABC reported. Of the 10 people on board -- nine passengers and the driver -- seven people suffered minor injuries.

New Jersey State Police is leading the investigation and still looking into the cause of the bus crash.

This a developing story and will be updated.