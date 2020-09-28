A man fell to his death early Monday at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, police said.
He was identified as 30 years old and from Rochester, N.Y. His name was not released.
Police said in a news release that officers responded around 4:10 a.m. to the boardwalk casino for a report of a man who fell from the second level onto the lobby floor. Hotel security officers and medical personnel tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives who conducted an investigation determined that he “was attempting to climb over a divider when he fell,” said a statement released by Atlantic City police.
Lt. Kevin Fair, a police spokesperson, said in a text message that he would not be releasing any more information. He referred a question about the “divider” to the hotel.
A Hard Rock spokesperson declined to comment about the incident, except to say, “We are deeply saddened … and want to express our sincere condolences to the family of the individual.”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766.