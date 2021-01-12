Prosecutors are asking a federal judge to sentence former Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam to a prison term of 15 to 21 months plus three years of supervised release in connection with a scheme to defraud AC Starz, a non-profit youth basketball team he founded.
Gilliam pleaded guilty on Oct. 3, 2019, to a charge of wire fraud and resigned later the same day as mayor of Atlantic City. His sentencing, delayed multiple times, is now set to take place Thursday via videoconference before U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez in Camden.
In a 5-page sentencing memorandum filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Farrell, prosecutors argue that Gilliam’s “history and characteristics,” while marked by tragedy, do not merit a downward departure from the sentencing guidelines.
“Gilliam experienced tragedy early in his life and turned to basketball both as an outlet and to avoid the pitfalls of living in a tough neighborhood plagued by drug use,” Farrell wrote, in a redacted copy of the memorandum released to the Inquirer, a reference to Gilliam’s father having murdered his mother inside the family’s home when Gilliam was 3.
“But instead of using AC Starz to teach the game he loves and make a difference in the lives of young people through basketball, he used the team as a person piggy bank in order to furnish a lifestyle that he otherwise could not afford,” Farrell wrote.
The government is also seeking full restitution of the $86,790 in contributions to AC Starz “under the false pretense that the contributions were for the team’s basketball-related activities and school supplies for underprivileged children.”
Instead, Gilliam used the money for personal expenses, the government charged, including high-end clothing, trips and meals unrelated to the operation of a youth basketball team. In a separate incident in 2018, he was involved in a fight outside the Golden Nugget casino and charged in municipal court with assault and harassment, charges that were later dropped.
The government’s memo noted that Gilliam has repaid a good portion of the money, including $41,335 in cash seized during a search of his home on Dec. 7, 2018, that he agreed should be applied to his restitution obligation.
He has also made additional payments since then, the memo noted. Still, prosecutors argued that “gradually making the victims of his fraud whole,” is not enough to justify a downward variance in punishment.
“Gilliam’s offense was unquestionably serious,” the prosecutor wrote. “This type of greed and deception, particularly when committed by an elected official, warrants a sentence of imprisonment.”
Gilliam’s arrest, guilty plea and resignation continued a long streak of corruption inside Atlantic City’s City Hall, a few blocks from the seaside resort’s famous Boardwalk. He was the fifth Atlantic City Mayor to be arrested on corruption charges since the 1970s.
Further back, the city’s colorful history of political corruption dating back to the early 20th century was the basis for the HBO series Boardwalk Empire.
Gilliam’s attorney, Harry Rimm, did not respond to a request for comment, and had not publicly released his response to the government’s memorandum. The charge of wire fraud carried a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Atlantic City’s current mayor, Marty Small Sr., was sworn in earlier this month to complete a one-year unexpired term.