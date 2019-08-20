The Geico Skytypers will be one of the aviation groups performing at Thunder over the Boardwalk, the annual Atlantic City Airshow, on Wednesday. The Skytypers fly six SNJ-2s, a World War II-era aircraft used to demonstrate maneuvers and tactics taught to military pilots.
"I like to say that these are the aircrafts that trained the Greatest Generation to fly," said pilot Steve Kapur, who has been with the Skytypers for about 18 years. Throughout the season they perform at numerous airshows around the United States.
Spectators can view the airshow from both water and land on Aug. 21.