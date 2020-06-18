Federal authorities on Thursday charged a West Philadelphia man with attempting to blow up an ATM, one in a rash of similar crimes across the city amid unrest that erupted over the death of George Floyd earlier this month.
Prosecutors said David Elmakayes, 24, used dangerous homemade explosives — known as “quarter” or “half sticks of dynamite” — for his unsuccessful attempt on June 3 to crack open the ATM near Vega’s Lounge, a bar on the 200 block of E. Westmoreland St. in Kensington.
The incident occurred the same day that Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the arrest of a Frankford man who allegedly sold the same type of homemade explosives over Instagram along with instructions for how to use them to attack ATM machines and steal the money inside.
Police and firefighters have responded to more than 130 reports of explosions in the past several weeks. They estimate at least 50 have been related to ATM thefts — and in one case led to the death of a man who was part of a group that tried three times to blow up an ATM in North Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said investigators believe the rash of ATM bombings to be “organized” and “coordinated.” The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is leading the ongoing investigation.
ATF agents tracked down Elmakayes after securing surveillance video of him planting the devices on the ATM just before midnight June 3 and then leaving the scene when his efforts failed, they said in a complaint filed for Elmakayes’ arrest.
Minutes after the explosion, about a block and a half away from the crime scene, Elmakayes allegedly struck up a conversation with private security guards outside a local business near the intersection of A Street and Allegheny Avenue, the document states.
They asked to search Elmakayes and he agreed, handing over his backpack, in which the guards found two undetonated explosive devices along with .32-caliber pistol. They found another stick of homemade dynamite in his back pocket, prosecutors said.
It was not immediately clear Thursday whether Elmakayes has retained an attorney. He was on probation at the time of the incident for felony assault and drug crimes, making it illegal for him to have firearms or other weapons in his possession.
If convicted, Elmakayes faces a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison.