A couple were found dead Monday inside their home in Audubon, Camden County, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer said.
Police responded about 1 p.m. to a home on the unit block of Oakland Avenue to a report of two people found dead. A witness went to the home to conduct a welfare check after not hearing from the couple since Saturday, Mayer and Audubon Police Chief Thomas Tassi said in a news release.
Once inside, detectives located Jane Venable, 64, dead from visible injuries and Kevin Venable, 63, dead from a gunshot wound, authorities said.
The Prosecutor’s Office didn’t provide any other details on the deaths, sayingthere is no active threat to the community.
Colby Gallagher, a spokesperson for the office, said that whether the deaths were a murder-suicide is part of the investigation, and that authorities will know more once the medical examiner’s office determines the causes and manners of deaths.
Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor’s Office Detective Kevin Courtney at 856-397-6770. Tips can also be e-mailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.