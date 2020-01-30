Steinberg grew up in Levittown, Bucks County, and attended Neshaminy High School. When the family moved to South Jersey, she graduated from Cherry Hill West, then later lived at Second and Christian Streets in Queen Village, working in the Jewish community in Philadelphia, she said, for 30-plus years. Her official job title at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Foundation is Director of Leadership Engagement, helping raise funds for its endowment.