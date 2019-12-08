The Saturday night death of a six-week-old baby in a Southwest Philadelphia home is being investigated by the Philadelphia Police Department.
Paramedics and police went to a home in the 1600 block of Wilton Street at 8:30 p.m. Saturday after a caller said the baby had been acting strange, according to 6ABC. The child, whose gender was not released, was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where the child died hours later.
The Special Victims Unit of the Police Department is investigating the death, the cause of which has not been released.
This is a developing store that will be updated.