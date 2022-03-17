Performing his set atop a black semi-trailer truck, Bad Bunny turned a sold-out Wells Fargo Center into a marquesina party on Wednesday night in Philadelphia during his show in support of his third studio album El Último Tour del Mundo.

It was the first time the Latin Grammy-winning rapper could gather with Philadelphia fans to perform the work he produced during the pandemic, work he never thought he would get a chance to share.

“It’s been two difficult years for us, and to be here in a full house tonight means the world to me,” he said.

Bad Bunny kept attendees hype with stunning visual effects, pirotecnia and lighting, and a cameo from sometimes-collaborators Mora. A crowd of more than 19,000 held their phones up, singing and dancing to a set of 30 songs.

Here is Bad Bunny’s setlist at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on March 16, 2022:

“Booker T”

“Hoy Cobré”

“Yo Visto Así”

“Maldita pobreza”

“La Noche de Anoche”

“Haciendo que me Amas”

“Te Seseo lo Mejor”

“Sorry Papi”

“Antes que se Acabe”

“Si Veo a tu Mamá”

“La Difícil”

“Pero ya No”

“Soliá”

“Qué Malo”

“Bichiyal”

“La Santa”

“Vete”

“Ignorantes”

“A tu Merced”

“Una Vez” featuring Mora

“Está Cabrón ser Yo”

“Lo Siento BB”

“25/8″

“Yo sé que al Final”

“AM”

“Yonaguni”

“Yo Perreo Sola”

“Safaera”

“Dákiti”

Bad Bunny’s El Último Tour del Mundo became the first all-Spanish-language album to reach Billboard’s No. 1 in the 64-year history of the all-genre chart.