Performing his set atop a black semi-trailer truck, Bad Bunny turned a sold-out Wells Fargo Center into a marquesina party on Wednesday night in Philadelphia during his show in support of his third studio album El Último Tour del Mundo.

It was the first time the Latin Grammy-winning rapper could gather with Philadelphia fans to perform the work he produced during the pandemic, work he never thought he would get a chance to share.

“It’s been two difficult years for us, and to be here in a full house tonight means the world to me,” he said.

Bad Bunny kept attendees hype with stunning visual effects, pirotecnia and lighting, and a cameo from sometimes-collaborators Mora. A crowd of more than 19,000 held their phones up, singing and dancing to a set of 30 songs.

Here is Bad Bunny’s setlist at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on March 16, 2022:

  • “Booker T”

  • “Hoy Cobré”

  • “Yo Visto Así”

  • “Maldita pobreza”

  • “La Noche de Anoche”

  • “Haciendo que me Amas”

  • “Te Seseo lo Mejor”

  • “Sorry Papi”

  • “Antes que se Acabe”

  • “Si Veo a tu Mamá”

  • “La Difícil”

  • “Pero ya No”

  • “Soliá”

  • “Qué Malo”

  • “Bichiyal”

  • “La Santa”

  • “Vete”

  • “Ignorantes”

  • “A tu Merced”

  • “Una Vez” featuring Mora

  • “Está Cabrón ser Yo”

  • “Lo Siento BB”

  • “25/8″

  • “Yo sé que al Final”

  • “AM”

  • “Yonaguni”

  • “Yo Perreo Sola”

  • “Safaera”

  • “Dákiti”

Bad Bunny’s El Último Tour del Mundo became the first all-Spanish-language album to reach Billboard’s No. 1 in the 64-year history of the all-genre chart.