Performing his set atop a black semi-trailer truck, Bad Bunny turned a sold-out Wells Fargo Center into a marquesina party on Wednesday night in Philadelphia during his show in support of his third studio album El Último Tour del Mundo.
It was the first time the Latin Grammy-winning rapper could gather with Philadelphia fans to perform the work he produced during the pandemic, work he never thought he would get a chance to share.
“It’s been two difficult years for us, and to be here in a full house tonight means the world to me,” he said.
Bad Bunny kept attendees hype with stunning visual effects, pirotecnia and lighting, and a cameo from sometimes-collaborators Mora. A crowd of more than 19,000 held their phones up, singing and dancing to a set of 30 songs.
Here is Bad Bunny’s setlist at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on March 16, 2022:
“Booker T”
“Hoy Cobré”
“Yo Visto Así”
“Maldita pobreza”
“La Noche de Anoche”
“Haciendo que me Amas”
“Te Seseo lo Mejor”
“Sorry Papi”
“Antes que se Acabe”
“Si Veo a tu Mamá”
“La Difícil”
“Pero ya No”
“Soliá”
“Qué Malo”
“Bichiyal”
“La Santa”
“Vete”
“Ignorantes”
“A tu Merced”
“Una Vez” featuring Mora
“Está Cabrón ser Yo”
“Lo Siento BB”
“25/8″
“Yo sé que al Final”
“AM”
“Yonaguni”
“Yo Perreo Sola”
“Safaera”
“Dákiti”
Bad Bunny’s El Último Tour del Mundo became the first all-Spanish-language album to reach Billboard’s No. 1 in the 64-year history of the all-genre chart.