In response to the Supreme court overturning Roe v. Wade on June 24, 27 Philadelphia bakers are coming together to raise funds for abortion access. The Philly chapter of a group called Bakers Against Racism has organized a virtual bake sale from August 7 to 8, under the initiative ”Protect our Bodies.”

As states move to either protect or ban abortion, communities nationwide are mobilizing to raise funds for pro-choice organizations. (Nationwide, six-in-ten people are pro-choice.)

» READ MORE: Philly is donating half-a-million dollars to a group that helps patients pay for abortions

Here is what you need to know about the sale:

What is Bakers Against Racism?

In 2020, amid the pandemic and the protest for the murder of George Floyd while in police custody, three Washington, D.C chefs came out with an idea to raise funds for organizations fighting against racism. Chefs Willa Pelini, Paola Velez, and Rob Rubba took to social media, inviting bakers to make 150 pieces of a dessert, sell them for $8 each, and donate the majority of the profits to a charity “that supports black lives.” In less than a week, people from 38 states and 14 different countries joined the initiative.

Since then, Bakers Against Racism has used its platform to call for action, including Bake for Ukraine, bringing together 3,000 participants in forty states, and raising over $2.5 million for social justice causes.

» READ MORE: George Floyd’s death inspired a racial reckoning, but two years later, has anything really changed? | Jenice Armstrong

Protect our Bodies virtual bake sale

When Roe v. Wade was overturned, the collective launched “Protect our Bodies.” This call to action brings back the virtual bake sale model to raise money for organizations protecting abortion rights.

So far, ten states have fully banned access to abortion and four have gestational bans for pregnancy beyond six weeks. Although, abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania — and Philadelphia donated $500,000 to a group providing financial assistance to people seeking an abortion — the permanency of abortion access in the state is yet to be determined.

In Philadelphia and Delaware County, 27 local bakers and bakeries are joining the initiative, including Fiore Fine Foods, Cake Life Bake Shop, and Eclat Chocolate. To participate, all vendors had to compromise to donate at least part of their profits to pro-choice non-profits such as the Abortion Liberation Fund of PA, the Brigid Alliance, Women’s Reproductive Rights Assistance Project, National Network of Abortion Funds, and The Women’s Centers of Philadelphia and Delaware County.

How to place an order?

Since this is a virtual sale, you have to contact the baker directly to place your order. Most bakeries have an order cutoff on Friday 5 p.m. or Saturday 6 p.m., while others let you order all the way until the end of the sale. But you can expect a wide variety of desserts, including gluten-free lemon blueberry cakes, strawberry chile churros, vegan egg tarts, and feminist-themed cupcake boxes. The participating bakers and bakeries can be contacted here.

Pick up spots

Depending on the seller, pick it up at their location or at one of the “Protect our Bodies” pick-up spots:

Sunday, August 7

Headhouse Farmers’ Market: ⌚10 a.m. to noon, 📍2nd and Lombard St.

Cake Life: ⌚10 a.m.-5 p.m., 📍1306 Frankford Ave.

Flourish Market: ⌚10 a.m.-5 p.m., 📍 2227 Grays Ferry Ave.

Roxanne: ⌚11a.m.-6 p.m., 📍 912 Christian St.

Little Fish: ⌚ noon to 4 p.m., 📍 746 S 6th St.

Monday, August 8