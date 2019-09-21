A Citizens Bank branch on the 8300 block of Ridge Avenue in Upper Roxborough was held up Saturday just before 12:30 p.m. by a man dressed in black and wearing a tan cloth across his face who got away with $2,379, Philadelphia Police said.
The robbery happened less than 20 minutes after a man with a gun attempted to enter a Bryn Mawr Trust branch 1.3 miles south on Ridge Avenue in Roxborough, but was stymied by locked doors.
A police spokesperson said he did not have confirmation that it was the same man. No arrest was made.
The Citizens Bank robber was described as a blue-eyed white male who is 5 feet, 8 inches or 5 feet, 9 inches tall. After the robbery, he got into a red four-door vehicle that drove north on Pembrook Street, police said.
The man who attempted to get into the Bryn Mawr branch was wearing a yellow bandanna around his face and a black hoodie pulled over his head, police said.