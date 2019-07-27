A 55-year-old Pennsauken man was arrested and charged Saturday with robbing the Santander Bank at 5714 Westfield Ave. in the Camden County township.
William Tomlin allegedly robbed the bank around 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and the Pennsauken Police Department.
According to authorities, Tomlin entered the bank and presented a teller with a note demanding money. He received an undisclosed amount of cash, then fled, they said. No one was injured.
Tomlin, who is charged with second-degree robbery, was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing, authorities said.
A Pennsauken police officer said Saturday that the case was still being investigated and that he couldn’t provide further details.