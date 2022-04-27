Philadelphia Police on Wednesday said they’d issued a warrant for a bouncer who allegedly punched and knocked out a patron of a Center City bar, who later died.

The bouncer, Kenneth Frye, will be charged with third degree murder for allegedly punching Eric Pope in the head April 16 after escorting him out of Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar, police said. After Pope was hit, police said he hit his head on the ground and was taken to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition.

Pope, 41, died Saturday.

» READ MORE: A man died after a Center City bar bouncer allegedly punched him. The security company has a history of complaints.

At a Wednesday afternoon press briefing, Deputy Police Commissioner Ben Naish said a warrant had been issued for Frye’s arrest but it wasn’t clear whether he was already in police custody.

“We do have a warrant, and I don’t have confirmation that he is in custody at this point, but we expect he’ll turn himself in or we will locate him in the near future,” he said.

Police previously said that Frye escorted Pope out of Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar shortly before 1 a.m. on April 16 for being intoxicated, police said. Once outside of the bar, Frye allegedly punched Pope in the head, causing him to fall to the ground, knocking him unconscious and injuring his head.

Video obtained by Fox 29 shows that bouncers eventually dragged Pope to the sidewalk but later left him unattended as bystanders gathered.

“I don’t think punching anybody anytime is acceptable, unless you’re doing something in self defense,” Mayor Jim Kenney said Wednesday afternoon. “And I don’t know the details, we don’t see everything that’s happening before the poor man was knocked out. But again, this is a case that’s still being investigated.”

Frye couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

One of the owners of Tabu, Jeffrey Sotland, previously told The Inquirer that Frye was not an employee of the bar and was from an outside security company, Mainline Private Security.

At the time, Sotland did not identify Frye or provide additional details on the incident, but insisted that the April 16 incident was the first time they had run into issues with the security company. The company supplies bouncers to a variety of popular nightlife venues across the city.

Court filings show that Mainline has been sued a dozen times since 2020, frequently over bouncers’ alleged use of force or failure to summon medics in response to injuries. At least one of those lawsuits involved another Center City bar that shares an owner with Tabu.

A friend of Pope described him as one of the most “genuine, friendly, kindhearted” people he’d ever met, who’d never get into in a fight. A candlelight vigil was planned for Pope at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kahn Park.