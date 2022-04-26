A patron of a Center City bar died Sunday, more than a week after he was allegedly punched by a bouncer, according to reports.

Eric Pope, 41, died over the weekend after he was punched by a bouncer at Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar just before 1 a.m. on April 16, 6ABC reported. Police said the bouncer had removed Pope from the bar and punched him right outside the South 12th Street bar.

Pope fell to the ground after he was punched and went unconscious. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital and placed in the intensive care unit.

Neighbors interviewed by 6ABC recount the night, with one neighbor recalling seeing Pope get hit and his head hitting the ground hard. According to NBC10, no charges have been filed on the now-fatal punch.

Pope’s family described him as a “helpful” and caring person.

Tabu management told 6ABC that the bouncer was not an employee of the bar. Sources told 6ABC that the bouncer worked for a private security company, which has been at the center of other incidents of physical altercations in Center City bars.