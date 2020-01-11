A 78-year-old man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a standoff with police in an East Frankford rowhouse late Friday afternoon in the same section of the city where another man was fatally shot Thursday by police after a standoff and exchange of gunfire.
Just after 3:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to a 911 call about the man being armed with a gun and feeling suicidal in the 1600 block of Granite Street, near SEPTA’s Frankford Transportation Center.
The man threatened suicide by police and locked him inside a house on the block, according to police. A barricade was declared at 4:21 p.m.
A mental health team eventually entered the house and found the man had apparently shot himself. Medics pronounced him dead at 8:10 p.m.
On Thursday, a gun battle and standoff that lasted nearly two hours occurred in the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street, about a mile away from the scene of Friday’s barricade. Officials said parole officers were attempting to arrest Claude Fain, 47, outside his house when he fled toward his residence and stated that he was going to kill the officers. Fain shot at law-enforcement officers from inside his house, and SWAT officers returned fire, fatally wounding him.