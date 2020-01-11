On Thursday, a gun battle and standoff that lasted nearly two hours occurred in the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street, about a mile away from the scene of Friday’s barricade. Officials said parole officers were attempting to arrest Claude Fain, 47, outside his house when he fled toward his residence and stated that he was going to kill the officers. Fain shot at law-enforcement officers from inside his house, and SWAT officers returned fire, fatally wounding him.