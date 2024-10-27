Popular Bartram’s Garden wedding venue was heavily damaged by fire

A popular wedding and event venue at Bartram’s Garden was heavily damaged in a blaze early Sunday morning.

The John Bartram Association, a group that helps the city manage the historic garden and home of the famed colonial-era botanist in Southwest Philadelphia, released a statement indicating that its Eastwick Pavilion, a 300-person event space, had caught fire under still-unclear circumstances.

“The Philadelphia Fire Department responded promptly. Thankfully, no one was hurt and the fire did not spread to other areas of the park, but the Pavilion is seriously damaged,” the statement reads. “We do not yet know the cause but are investigating.”

The pavilion was a semi-permanent structure that featured enclosed spaces and a series of tents, including a large seating area, catering and restroom facilities, all of which were “heavily damaged.” The surrounding park grounds, gardens and home were unaffected and would remain open, according to the statement.

Kate Conaway, general manager at Jamie Hollander Catering & Events, which operates weddings and other events at the pavilion site through a concession agreement, said she was thankful no one was hurt. She said she was told the fire is believed to have been started sometime between midnight and 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Philadelphia Fire Department records indicate units were dispatched to that vicinity around 3:50 a.m., and that a fire was placed under control around 4:18 a.m.

Conaway said that while her company’s catered events had already concluded for this year, she was hopeful the site would be back in operation for spring 2025.

“There’s some damage, it’s substantial. But we don’t have an evaluation on it if it’s a complete rebuild, or repair work yet,” she said.