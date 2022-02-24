A 20-year-old Cherry Hill baseball coach has been charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old on multiple occasions, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Wednesday.

Thomas Bianco 3rd, of Cherry Hill, was charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Prosecutors said the charges stem from multiple offenses that occurred in Bianco’s vehicle.

Bianco is a baseball coach for Cherry Hill National Athletic League and employs minors in his business, Bianco Landscaping Maintenance, LLC, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors did not provide additional details.

Representatives for the athletic league could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening. A reporter’s call to the landscaping business went to voicemail.

Bianco was being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing, prosecutors said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators at 856-225-8443 or 856-432-8818. Tips can be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.