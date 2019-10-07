Classes may not resume Thursday for Ben Franklin High and Science Leadership Academy students displaced by construction woes and damaged asbestos found inside their North Broad Street building, Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. announced Monday.
The news came at a crowded, contentious three-hour meeting where hundreds gathered to hear the Philadelphia School District’s plan for the two schools and to fume at leaders for the way they have handled the $37 million construction project two years in the making.
For the first time, officials acknowledged that the Ben Franklin-SLA building, in the Spring Garden section of the city, will not reopen for students until January at the earliest. They announced a plan Monday to redirect for now the nearly 1,000 students to two other district high schools: South Philadelphia and Strawberry Mansion.
Hite said that with some work, both buildings can accommodate more students. But by the end of the raucous meeting, when they begin reporting there, and even if they were still definitely on the table, was unclear.
Monday represents the eighth day that students have been out of school because of construction delays or asbestos issues.
“So we were trying to make it that the students would go back on Thursday,” the superintendent said, “but obviously, after this conversation, we’ll need to rethink that.”
The STrawberry Mansion and South Philadelphia options were met with scorn from a fired-up crowd, and by the end of the meeting, Hite said that a further delay in re-starting classes for the two schools was possible, though he had hoped to avoid it. Other options, including educating students at district headquarters just a few blocks from the Ben Franklin building, were not viable immediately or long term, leaders said.
One by one, students and parents stepped to a microphone to berate Hite and other district officials.
Some Ben Franklin parents said they refuse to send their children to Strawberry Mansion, which they described as asbestos-riddled, violent and decrepit.
Ben Franklin parent Charlotte Williams said she was shocked that Strawberry Mansion was even considered an option, and that it would not be one for her children.
“I will transfer my children to a different school,” Williams said. “I will, before I send them there.”
Transferring several hundred Ben Franklin students is potentially dangerous, several parents said, citing turf wars that sometimes result in shootings and worse.
Elena Vasilatos, a veteran Ben Franklin Spanish teacher, said she can teach without sophisticated educational technology, but that teachers and students cannot compromise on health and safety and should not disturb another school’s learning process.
Vasilatos accused Hite of “a lack of respect,” and said he has shown the Ben Franklin community that he feels “that we are uneducated human beings, and that we do not know the system as well as you do.”
Christine Mayer, another Ben Franklin parent, said her son, a freshman, has special needs and requires routine. She wanted to know why children couldn’t attend school at district headquarters; officials said that placing a full school population there would require major renovations and relocation of administrative staff.
Health concerns were cited by numerous parents.
“What’s going to happen to my son 40 years from now if he breathed in asbestos?” one upset parent said, then directly asked Hite if the superintendent knew whether his child breathed in asbestos fibers.
“I don’t know,” Hite said. “I’m giving you an honest answer.”
The crowd was incensed.
“How could you not know?” someone shouted.
Damaged asbestos was found in the schools’ boiler room and in SLA’s first-floor commons. The superintendent reiterated that air tests of the commons came back below the city health department’s threshold for remediation.
Gil Gonzalez said he has had to seek medical attention for his son, a Ben Franklin student who has asthma that began flaring the first week of school. He said parents need answers about health concerns “yesterday.” And he expressed anger that parents were cut out of discussions about relocation options.
“Now you are giving us two options that are for me not acceptable because, frankly, there are neighborhood cultures that you guys aren’t thinking about that you need to think about," Gonzalez said.
Jerry Jordan, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, said the Strawberry Mansion-South Philadelphia High plan “is just not one that parents and students and staff will honor.”
Testimony ended nearly three hours after the charged meeting began.
A second town hall designed for SLA parents is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Members of the Ben Franklin and SLA communities have planned a rally prior to that meeting.