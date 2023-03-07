‘Boy Meets World’ star Ben Savage is running for Congress in California

Today, we only know him as Cory Matthews. But one day, he may be Rep. Ben Savage.

Savage, star of the Philadelphia suburbs-set 1990s sitcom Boy Meets World, announced Monday that he is running for a U.S. House seat in California’s 30th Congressional District in 2024. That seat is currently held by Rep. Adam Schiff, who is running for outgoing Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat.

“I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues,” Savage wrote in an Instagram post announcing his candidacy. “And it’s time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward.”

Savage in January filed with the Federal Election Commission to run as a Democrat in California’s 30th Congressional District, which includes Burbank, West Hollywood, and a portion of Pasadena. He previously unsuccessfully ran for a West Hollywood city council seat last year, securing just over 6% of the vote, election records show.

Additionally, Savage studied political science at Stanford University. A 2004 graduate, he interned for former Pennsylvania Sen. Arlen Specter in 2003. In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, Savage said that “acting and politics are almost too similar,” and that “you have to be a very specific breed” to have a career in politics.

A Chicago native, Savage is best known as protagonist Cory in Boy Meets World, which ran from 1993 to 2000 on ABC. Set in an unnamed Philadelphia suburb, the show followed Savage’s character as he came of age in the region.

And with Savage’s hat in the political ring, we can’t help but think what Cory’s platform might be. Growing up with his best friend, the troubled-but-sensitive Shawn Hunter (Rider Strong), surely would lead to a focus in criminal justice reform. Lifelong love interest Topanga Lawrence (Danielle Fishel) would be the Hillary Clinton to his Bill. And the conspiracy theorists would look for Mr. Feeny’s (William Daniels) shadowy influence.

But in his Instagram post, Savage described himself as a leader who hopes to see government “operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests.” According to his campaign website, Savage’s campaign plans to focus on issues including public safety, homelessness, affordable housing, and the protection of organized labor.

“I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all,” Savage wrote.