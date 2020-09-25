A 20-year-old man was killed and a woman injured in a crash early Friday on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia police said.
The pair were among four people in a black Volkswagen Jetta that investigators believe was speeding up the parkway around 4:20 a.m., when the driver apparently lost control of the car near 20th Street, then struck a tree and a pole on the center median.
An eyewitness told police the car was one of three driving fast at the same time, but Capt. Mark Overwise of the Accident Investigation District said it didn’t appear to be a drag race or “drag racing the way you see it in South Philly,” with a starting and finish line.
Police did not identify the crash victims, but said the man was taken by medics to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and pronounced dead at 4:51 a.m.
With him in the car were three women, ages 20, 21, and 22, Overwise said, but investigators had not determined who was driving. The Jetta was owned by the 21-year-old woman.
One of the women was hospitalized in stable condition after complaining of neck and back pain, and arm injuries, police said.
Drag racing has been an issue in South Philadelphia. A 45-year-old woman was critically injured late last month, when a driver in an illegal street race on Third Street just after midnight one night lost control and swerved into a crowd of people watching the race.
The occupants of both cars fled the scene. Overwise said Friday that police are continuing to investigate that crash and no arrests have been made. Although police know who owns the car that hit the woman, they have been trying to determine who was driving it, he said.
Anyone with information on either crash should call police at 215-685-3180.