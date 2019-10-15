Federal immigration authorities say that what a British couple has described as an innocent wrong turn at the Canadian border was in fact a deliberate attempt to illegally enter the United States.
The couple and their 3-month-old baby are now detained at the Berks Detention Center in Leesport, Pa.
David Connors, 30, and Eileen Connors, 26, of England, said they were wrongly arrested by the U.S. Border Patrol after a car carrying them, their baby and four others veered away from an animal in the road near Vancouver and accidentally entered the United States.
But a senior Customs and Border Protection official said on Tuesday evening that the couple’s car was seen on surveillance video turning into a deep ditch on the Canadian side, and then scaling the other side of the ditch to enter the United States. The agency also said that two of the adults they detained had previously been denied entry to the United States. It did not identify the adults, or the reason they had been blocked from entering.
Inside the car, agents found $16,600 in Canadian cash was found in the car, the CPB official said.
The four adults and three children were then processed by Border Patrol and turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement at about 3 p.m. on Oct. 3. Efforts were made to return the family to Canada, but Canadian authorities refused, the CBP statement said. Two attempts to contact the United Kingdom consulate were unsuccessful, the statement said.
The family’s attorney, Lawyer Bridget Cambria, of Aldea — the People’s Justice Center, could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday.
She has filed a complaint on behalf of the family with the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the nation’s immigration agencies.
“They had no idea they had crossed any boundary,” Cambria said on Monday from the detention center during a conference call with reporters on Monday. “They had no idea they were even in the United States. They were just trying to get back to their hotel.”
She had described the detention a family vacation turning into a bizarre nightmare. All of the occupants of the vehicle, including 2-year-old twins, were taken into custody and moved to Berks, where they remain, Cambria said.
The Connors said their baby boy has been subjected to frigid and filthy conditions at the Berks lockup, developing blotchy skin and what seems to be an eye infection
Officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement Monday that claims of inhumane conditions at Berks are “unequivocally false.” The agency works to ensure the safe and appropriate treatment of all those in custody, they said.
This is a developing story.